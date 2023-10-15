UAE vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

The UAE and Lebanon will square off in a friendly on Tuesday (October 17). The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory win Kuwait in a friendly last week. Tahnoon Alzaabi's 27th-minute strike was enough to help his nation claim the win.

Lebanon, meanwhile, suffered a 3-2 defeat to Montenegro in a friendly on Thursday. Edvin Kuc scored a first-half brace in three minutes, while Milutin Osmajic stepped off the bench to score the winner in the 69th minute.

This game is the UAE's last before returning to competitive action when they travel to take on Bahrain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month. Lebanon, meanwhile, kickstart their quest to make the World Cup when they host Palestine in November.

UAE vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 16th meeting between the two sides. The UAE lead 9-1.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw the UAE win 1-0 in a friendly.

Eight of Lebanon's last nine friendlies have seen at least one side fail to score. Their defeat to Montenegro ended this run.

UAE are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning their last three games.

Five of the UAE's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Their last five meetings have been level at half-time.

UAE vs Lebanon Prediction

The UAE have been on a roll over the last few months, having not lost in five games. Paulo Bento's side are looking to win a fourth straight game for the first time since June 2021 when they won six on the bounce in a nine-game unbeaten run.

Lebanon are outsidersm and their poor record against the UAE highlights the difference between the two sides. However, the Cedars scored two goals in a narrow defeat against another superior opposition in Montenegro last week.

Nevertheless, expect the UAE to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: UAE 1-0 Lebanon

UAE vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - UAE to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half