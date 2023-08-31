Udinese vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023 

Udinese welcome new boys Frosinone to the Dacia Arena for a Serie A matchday three fixture on Saturday (September 2).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Salernitana last weekend. Second-half goals from Lazar Samardzic and Boulaye Dia saw both sides share the spoils.

Frosinone, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a surprise 2-1 home win over Atalanta. Abdou Harroui and Ilario Monterisi scored first-half goals to guide I Canarini to victory.

The win propelled the Lazio outfit to tenth in the standings with three points. Udinese, meanwhile, are 16th with one point to show for their efforts after two games.

Udinese vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Udinese have won thrice and lost once.

Their last clash in May 2019 saw Udinese claim a 3-1 away win as Frosinone went on to get relegated.

Five of their six competitive games involving both sides this season have seen at least one goal scored in the opening 10 minutes.

Frosinone have lost 25 of their 38 away games in Serie A.

The visitors are in Serie A for the third time.

Udinese vs Frosinone Prediction

Udinese find themselves just outside the relegation zone and will seek to register their first win of the campaign against one of the new boys.

Frosinone are competing in the top flight for only the third time. They will be keen to avoid their fate on the two previous occasions, when they suffered an immediate relegation.

Their early quest to retain their top-flight status took a massive boost with their win over Atalanta last week. They also took the lead in their opening game against defending champions Napoli before eventually losing 3-1.

Frosinone's displays in their two games so far suggests that they could hold their own against the big boys. Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Frosinone

Udinese vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Highest scoring half: First half (Frosinone's three competitive games this season have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.)