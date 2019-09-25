×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

UEFA announce Champions League final venues for 2021, 2022 and 2023

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    25 Sep 2019, 01:22 IST
European Cup - cropped
Champions League final trophy

UEFA have announced Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, Munich's Allianz Arena and London's Wembley as the Champions League final venues from 2021 to 2023.

The governing body confirmed the allocation of the locations following a meeting in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana on Tuesday.

The 2021 showpiece will be at Zenit's 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena, making it the second time Russia has hosted a Champions League final following the 2008 clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Germany will stage the 2022 climax at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena, which holds 75,000 spectators, having hosted the final when Chelsea beat the Bavarian giants on penalties in 2012.

Wembley is the location picked for the 2023 Champions League edition – the eighth time the venue will have staged European club football's showpiece contest.

The old Wembley hosted the finals of the European Cup in 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992, before England's national stadium was rebuilt and staged the Champions League's conclusion in 2011 and 2013.

UEFA also announced the 2021 Europa League final will be held in Spain and hosted at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Tags:
Europa League 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us