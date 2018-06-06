Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA bans Buffon for rants at Champions League referee

Associated Press
News 06 Jun 2018, 00:43 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA banned Italian great Gianluigi Buffon for three games on Tuesday for his red card in a Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, and later comments about the referee.

Buffon, who has since left Juventus, will serve the ban next season if he signs for a club which plays in the Champions League or Europa League.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper verbally and physically confronted English referee Michael Oliver when Madrid was awarded a stoppage-time penalty as the second-leg game was heading to extra time.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the spot to send Madrid through 4-3 on aggregate to the semifinals.

In post-match interviews, Buffon criticized Oliver and questioned his ability. He apologized several days later.

Buffon was facing an automatic one-game ban for his red card.

