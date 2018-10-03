Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA charges Man United for team's late arrival at game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
77   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:59 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Manchester United was charged Wednesday with arriving late at its home stadium for a Champions League match and faces punishment from UEFA.

A disciplinary panel will judge charges of "late team arrival" and "late kickoff" on Oct. 18.

The team bus arrived at Old Trafford 45 minutes before Tuesday's scheduled kickoff against Valencia.

Article 41 of Champions League regulations states "both teams must be at the stadium at least 75 minutes before kickoff."

Play was rescheduled to start five minutes late, disrupting programs for broadcasters, and even then missed its slot because the teams were slow onto the field.

UEFA said Valencia was also charged for the late kickoff, and for two other offenses, including fans lighting fireworks.

Man United manager Jose Mourinho later blamed police who he said "refused" to give the bus an escort from a central hotel. That is being disputed by Greater Manchester police.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

