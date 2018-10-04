×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA charges PSG, Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
27   //    04 Oct 2018, 18:57 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade for fan violence at their Champions League game.

The UEFA disciplinary panel will judge "crowd disturbances" against both clubs on Oct. 18.

Red Star has also been charged for "illicit chants" inside Parc des Princes on Wednesday, though the club was banned by UEFA from selling tickets to its fans.

Rival fans clashed outside the stadium after PSG won 6-1 with Neymar scoring a hat trick.

UEFA also charged PSG because fans lit fireworks inside the stadium.

UEFA previously punished Red Star this season for fan incidents including racist behavior and damaging a rival team's stadium in the qualifying rounds.

The Serbian champions are also under threat of a UEFA probationary order to close its stadium for a home game.

Associated Press
NEWS
Twitter reacts as PSG beat Red Star Belgrade 6-1
RELATED STORY
Red Star Belgrade successfully appeal Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Champions League overdue for Red Star as Savicevic eyes...
RELATED STORY
It was the great Neymar – Meunier hails PSG star
RELATED STORY
UEFA charges Man United for team's late arrival at game
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19 : Group C Analysis
RELATED STORY
Albanian fan wanted for sparking soccer match violence freed
RELATED STORY
Mbappe will return for PSG after ban
RELATED STORY
Neymar, PSG still not at 100%, says coach Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Neymar scores hat-trick in Champions...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us