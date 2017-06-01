UEFA honour Roma great Totti

UEFA president Aleksander Cerefin has given the first President's Award of his tenure to outgoing Roma icon Francesco Totti.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 20:55 IST

Francesco Totti, Roma

Francesco Totti has been honoured with the UEFA President's Award after calling time on his celebrated career with Roma.

The 40-year-old former Italy forward made his 786th and final appearance for the Giallorossi in last weekend's 3-2 win over Genoa on the final day of the Serie A season.

It brought a career-long playing association with the capital club to a close, although Totti has hinted he could continue his career elsewhere.

He is the 17th recipient of an award previously given to luminaries such as Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff, Bobby Charlton, Eusebio and Paolo Maldini.

Aleksander Čeferin decides to grant the 2017 UEFA President’s Award to Francesco Totti for his outstanding career https://t.co/zRfsHxHFY5 pic.twitter.com/f8z2UTxIAp — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2017

It is the first time during his tenure that Aleksander Ceferin has awarded the prize and the UEFA president said: "The President's Award recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities.

"These attributes are personified by Francesco Totti – a man who has given around a quarter of a century of his life playing for his beloved AS Roma.

"Congratulations, Francesco, for a fantastic career and for your extraordinary loyalty and dedication to Roma and to football."