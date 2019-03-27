×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA investigates protests about Brazil-born Ukraine forward

Associated Press
NEWS
News
51   //    27 Mar 2019, 23:14 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Portugal and Luxembourg filed protests with UEFA against Ukraine fielding Brazil-born forward Junior Moraes in European Championship qualifying games.

UEFA says it opened disciplinary proceedings against Ukraine for a possible breach of player eligibility rules. No date for a hearing was confirmed.

Moraes was this month granted citizenship of Ukraine where he has played for most of the past seven seasons, currently for Shakhtar Donetsk.

FIFA rules allow players to acquire a nationality if they live continuously in the country for five years.

Ukraine risks losing four points and forfeiting both games as 3-0 losses if the 31-year-old Moraes is judged have been ineligible.

Ukraine currently leads its Euro 2020 qualifying group after drawing 0-0 at Portugal and winning 2-1 at Luxembourg in the past week.

Associated Press
NEWS
Chelsea makes complaint to UEFA about racist abuse
RELATED STORY
UEFA to investigate Dynamo Kiev over alleged racist abuse of Hudson-Odoi
RELATED STORY
Portugal held by Ukraine on Ronaldo's return
RELATED STORY
UEFA charges PSG forward Neymar for insulting officials
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 3 best comebacks in the history of the quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
UEFA investigates Neymar's insults aimed at video officials
RELATED STORY
UEFA investigates alleged offensive chants by Chelsea fans
RELATED STORY
UEFA investigates Ramos over possibly intentional booking
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Portugal team ends in a draw against Ukraine
RELATED STORY
England to complain to UEFA about racist abuse in Montenegro
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us