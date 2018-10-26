×
UEFA punishes Romania for racism, misconduct by fans

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    26 Oct 2018, 15:19 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Romania will have to play its next competitive game behind closed doors and its soccer association has been fined by UEFA for racist chants and banners at a Nations League game.

UEFA says the Romanian soccer association was fined 50,000 euros ($57,080) for the racist behavior of its supporters and another 23,000 euros ($26,250) for fans invading the field and lighting fireworks at the national stadium in Bucharest.

UEFA previously said the "racist behavior" included incidents targeting Romanian neighbor Hungary when the national team played to a 0-0 draw against Serbia on Oct 14.

Romania fans also held up a banner linking refugees to terrorism, and a video posted on social media showed fans chanting a slogan supporting Serbia's territorial claim to Kosovo.

Romania hosts Lithuania in the UEFA Nations League on Nov. 17.

Associated Press
NEWS
