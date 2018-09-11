UEFA set to launch third European club competition

Europa League logo

A third continental club competition that would commence in the 2021-22 season is pending approval from UEFA, according to the European Club Association (ECA).

ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli stated the proposed new tournament would increase the number of clubs playing on the European stage each season to 96 - an increase of 16.

No details have been announced, but it is expected to run alongside the Champions League and the Europa League, although reports suggest the latter competition could be restructured.

"Pending approval of the UEFA Executive Committee, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021-22 season," Agnelli told the ECA General Assembly.

Agnelli, also the president of Serie A champions Juventus, called for "more international [European] games and less domestic" matches earlier this year.

#ECA Chairman opened his address to members by commending the new FFP regulations, stating:



The launch of a European Super League has long been mooted, but it is claimed the new competition will instead be aimed at teams from the continent's weaker nations.

Agnelli also hinted at the ECA General Assembly that further changes to the international calendar are being considered, despite the launch of the Nations League.

"A detailed assessment of the existing international match calendar is required prior to presenting a new model post-2024," Agnelli added. "The current model needs modernising."