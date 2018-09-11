Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA set to launch third European club competition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
357   //    11 Sep 2018, 15:18 IST
Europa League
Europa League logo

A third continental club competition that would commence in the 2021-22 season is pending approval from UEFA, according to the European Club Association (ECA).

ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli stated the proposed new tournament would increase the number of clubs playing on the European stage each season to 96 - an increase of 16.

No details have been announced, but it is expected to run alongside the Champions League and the Europa League, although reports suggest the latter competition could be restructured.

"Pending approval of the UEFA Executive Committee, the 'green light' has been given to introduce a third competition, bringing the overall number of clubs to 96, as of the 2021-22 season," Agnelli told the ECA General Assembly.

Agnelli, also the president of Serie A champions Juventus, called for "more international [European] games and less domestic" matches earlier this year.

The launch of a European Super League has long been mooted, but it is claimed the new competition will instead be aimed at teams from the continent's weaker nations.

Agnelli also hinted at the ECA General Assembly that further changes to the international calendar are being considered, despite the launch of the Nations League.

"A detailed assessment of the existing international match calendar is required prior to presenting a new model post-2024," Agnelli added. "The current model needs modernising."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
UEFA to review away-goals rule after coaches call for change
RELATED STORY
Marseille punishment reduced to stadium ban
RELATED STORY
Atletico Madrid ordered to partially close stadium by UEFA
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: An analysis of the Group...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Marseille handed suspended European ban
RELATED STORY
AC Milan situation has proved FFP works - UEFA president...
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Chelsea's Europa League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League Round-up: Burnley, Sevilla and others...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: UEFA confirms AC Milan reinstated to...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
20 Sep REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
20 Sep DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
20 Sep BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
20 Sep GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
20 Sep VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
20 Sep RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
20 Sep PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
20 Sep VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
20 Sep SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
20 Sep AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
20 Sep OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
20 Sep LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
21 Sep SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
21 Sep ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
21 Sep SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
21 Sep KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
21 Sep AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
21 Sep LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
21 Sep F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
21 Sep OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
21 Sep SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
21 Sep DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
21 Sep RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
21 Sep CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us