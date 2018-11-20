×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

UEFA should punish PSG and Man City, says LaLiga chief

Omnisport
NEWS
News
166   //    20 Nov 2018, 00:14 IST
Javier Tebas
LaLiga president Javier Tebas

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has accused Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City of "cheating" and called for the Ligue 1 giants to be banned from the Champions League.

PSG and City both found their financial practices under the microscope earlier this month following a series of articles by Der Spiegel and MediaPart, drawing on documents purportedly obtained by whistleblowers Football Leaks that claimed each club had broken rules by attempting to circumvent UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws.

Premier League champions City declined to comment on the allegations, adding that "the attempt to damage the club's reputation is organised and clear".

PSG maintained that they have "always acted in absolute compliance with the laws and regulations issued by sports institutions".

Both clubs have not responded to a request from Omnisport for further comment with regards to the latest observations from Tebas, who dismissed their protestations and urged UEFA to take action.

"I said two years ago that PSG and Manchester City were cheating so it wasn't a surprise to me at all," he told Goal at Soccerex in Miami.

"It's very important that UEFA does something real about it. It's something that has unbalanced world football and the structure of the game. You have to punish those teams." 

Tebas feels a season-long ban from the Champions League for PSG would be a welcome show of strength from UEFA.

"Forcing them to sit out a year of the Champions League would send a message that these rules must be taken seriously," he said.

"It isn't about punishing PSG specifically, but enforcing rules we expect everyone to follow." 

City and PSG reached settlements with the UEFA Club Financial Control Body in May 2014 after they breached FFP regulations.

Along with €60million fines and spending caps for the 2014-15 season, the clubs could only name 21 players in their Champions League squads that campaign. City had two thirds of their fine refunded in April 2017.

One of the Der Spiegel revelations was that then-UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino worked with the clubs to agree favourable terms.

Infantino is now president of FIFA and has defended his conduct at the time.

"Our goal at UEFA was always to keep the clubs with us, not to kick them out, so you negotiate and seek solutions. That was my job as general secretary," he told Swiss publication Blick.

"The fact is, in the history of FFP, 30 violations have been detected. With all but one club there were agreements - agreements and negotiations are expressly allowed."

Speaking two weeks ago amid Der Spiegel's series of articles, City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters he expected his club to be punished if they were found to have violated UEFA rules.

"I trust a lot the club and I know the people [on the City board]," he said. "If there's something wrong, we'll be punished. FIFA or UEFA have to say if we were wrong. If we were wrong, we accept it."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool v Manchester City:...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Neymar could join Manchester City in the near...
RELATED STORY
The incredible XI of players sold by Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Blue moon rising: The remarkable rise of Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
Bravo injury a blow for Man City, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Top 10 best players under the age of 23
RELATED STORY
Why Mourinho and Manchester United need each other
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Race for the Golden Boot: Sharpest shooters in World...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us