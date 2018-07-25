Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA threatens Marseille with 1-season ban for fan disorder

Associated Press
25 Jul 2018, 23:59 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has threatened Marseille with a one-season ban from European competition for persistent fan disorder, including incidents at the Europa League final in May.

European football's ruling body says its disciplinary panel deferred the suspension for a two-year probationary period.

Marseille must pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($117,000) and compensate Lyon, which hosted the final, for damage caused by fans.

In this season's Europa League, Marseille must play its next home game in an empty stadium, and close both ends of the Velodrome for the second.

Marseille supporters misbehaved during the 3-0 loss against Atletico Madrid at near-neighbor Lyon.

UEFA says incidents in previous rounds, when Marseille played Salzburg and Leipzig, plus other disciplinary charges were also taken into account.

BREAKING NEWS: Marseille handed suspended European ban
