UNAM Pumas vs UANL Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2023 

UNAM Pumas host UANL Tigres at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in a Liga MX matchday six fixture on Sunday (August 27).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Juarez in midweek. Four players got on the scoresheet to inspire the win. Tigres, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Necaxa with a 3-0 away win. Andre-Pierre Gignac, Jesus Angulo and Luis Quinones scored to help the visitors leave with all three points.

The win saw Los Tigres climb to fourth in the points table, having garnered eight points from four games. Pumas, meanwhile, are eighth with six points to show for their efforts after five outings.

UNAM Pumas vs UANL Tigres Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 60 previous occasions. Tigres lead 26-20.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Tigres claim a 4-2 home win.

Tigres are unbeaten in their last meetings with UNAM, winning five.

Four of their last six meetings have had goals at both ends.

Five of Pumas' last six games have had at least two goals scored in the first half.

Tigres have lost just one of their last 13 games across competitions.

Four of their last six meetings have ended in a share of the spoils.

UNAM Pumas vs UANL Tigres Prediction

Tigres have been more consistent than Pumas. They also boast a more dominant record in recent games against Pumas, having not lost to them in almost five years.

UNAM will be keen to overturn this record, but their return of just one win in seven games across competitions suggests that their confidence could be running low. Expect Tigres to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: UNAM 1-2 Tigres

UNAM Pumas vs UANL Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tigres to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals