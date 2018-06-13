Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unbeaten and goal-hungry – have Spain made a mistake sacking Lopetegui?

With Spain having sensationally sacked Julen Lopetegui, we look at the numbers behind his time in charge of the national team.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 13 Jun 2018, 18:06 IST
519
julen lopetegui - cropped
Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by Spain the day before the World Cup

Spain caused what could be the biggest shock of the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday, a full 24 hours before the tournament even gets underway.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has been sacked, two days before their opening match against Portugal and just three weeks after signing a new contract until 2020.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), claimed he was left with no choice following Lopetegui's decision to agree to become Real Madrid's new head coach.

Although Lopetegui would not have taken up the post at the Santiago Bernabeu until after the World Cup, Rubiales was apparently furious at the way negotiations took place without the RFEF in the loop, prompting his decision to dispense with the coach.

But with Spain having looked strong in pre-tournament friendlies, and with senior players said to have called for Lopetegui to stay, has Rubiales made a big mistake? We take a look at the 51-year-old's record with the national team, with a little help from Opta...

 

20 – Lopetegui was in charge of Spain for 20 matches, winning 14 and drawing six.

25 – Only Luis Aragones enjoyed a better start as Spain coach, going unbeaten in his first 25 outings.

61 – Spain scored 61 times with Lopetegui as coach, and no team managed to keep a clean sheet against them.

13 – No player won more games for Spain during Lopetegui's tenure than Sergio Ramos, who enjoyed 13 victories.

11 – Isco was the second most productive Spain player in Lopetegui's time in charge, scoring nine times and setting up two. David Silva leads the way (17 – 11 goals and six assists).

 7 – Seven of Madrid's current squad have been called up for Spain duty by Lopetegui – Jesus Vallejo being the only one to yet make an appearance.

Real Madrid CF Football
5 Interesting facts about Real Madrid’s new manager:...
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager...
RELATED STORY
Spain sack Lopetegui and other World Cup implosions
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: From Castilla keeper to Blancos...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lopetegui sacked by Spain on eve of World Cup
RELATED STORY
LaLiga strength a boost for Spain - Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: How have others fared in...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: Succeeding Zidane will be like...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui is right for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Tomorrow RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us