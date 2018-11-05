×
Unbeaten Sarri equals Premier League record as Chelsea march on

Omnisport
NEWS
News
129   //    05 Nov 2018, 00:00 IST
Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has equalled a Premier League record after going unbeaten in his first 11 top-flight matches in charge of the club.

Sunday's 3-1 win at home to Crystal Palace was secured thanks to an Alvaro Morata double and one from Pedro, moving the Blues up to second in the table.

Sarri has made a telling impact since moving from Napoli to succeed fellow Italian Antonio Conte and his Chelsea side have not tasted defeat.

The last manager to avoid a loss for as long in their first Premier League season in charge was Frank Clark, whose Nottingham Forest side were unbeaten across their first 11 games in 1994.

It is also the first time in 30 years that three teams in England's top division have remained unbeaten after 11 rounds of fixtures.

Last season's runaway champions Manchester City lead the way with nine wins out of 11, but Chelsea and Liverpool are only two points behind.

