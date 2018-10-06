×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unchanged Wolves beats misfiring Palace 1-0 in EPL

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    06 Oct 2018, 21:47 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace still hasn't scored at home in the Premier League this season after losing 1-0 on Saturday to Wolverhampton.

Promoted Wolves continued its impressive start to move to 15 points — with four wins and three draws — after eight rounds. Palace has seven points.

Wolves became the first team ever in the Premier League to name an unchanged starting lineup throughout its first eight rounds, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo was rewarded when Matt Doherty's goal secured the three points in the 56th minute.

Wolves had wasted clear chances to take the lead during the first half. Raul Jimenez was guilty of squandering a counterattack when he dragged a low shot, from the edge of the area, harmlessly wide of the far left post. Diogo Jota was clean through on Wayne Hennessey when, amid the hosts' calls for offside, Jota could only watch as the Palace goalkeeper spread himself to brilliantly save.

Palace has been struggling in the absence of the injured Christian Benteke and offered minimal attacking threat.

The only goal of the game came in the second half when Doherty played a one-two with Jimenez to shake off Patrick van Aanholt and then, at the near post from a narrow angle, routinely finished beyond Hennessey with a low shot toward the far left corner.

Associated Press
NEWS
EPL: Mendes key to Wolves, Pogba fears fine, Kane misfiring
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth beats Crystal Palace 2-1 on late penalty in EPL
RELATED STORY
Vardy sent off but Leicester beats Wolves 2-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Cavaleiro scores with first touch in EPL, Wolves beat Saints
RELATED STORY
Salah sets up 2 goals, Liverpool beats Palace 2-0 in EPL
RELATED STORY
Have Wolves exposed a chink in Manchester City’s armour?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City eye €110M...
RELATED STORY
10 predictions for week 7 of Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Huddersfield Town vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Game-breaker Cavaleiro sums up Wolves spirit - Nuno
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us