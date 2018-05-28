Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Under shadow of Tuticorin tragedy, CSK accorded rapturous welcome

Press Trust of India
News 28 May 2018, 20:01 IST
Chennai, May 28 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings' return to the city following a fairytale IPL triumph received the rapturous welcome it deserved, even as murmurs of scaling down an elaborate reception plan swirled in the wake of the Tuticorin tragedy.

CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in an authoritative display in the final last night to win the trophy on its return after serving a two-year suspension.

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson did the star turn with a blistering century.

A large number of fans were waiting at the city airport to welcome the team members and went into raptures when the players emerged.

CSK officials were at hand to receive the players.

Later, the players were welcomed at Crowne Plaza hotel by the staff with garlands. Here too, a number of fans had gathered.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan greeted the players at the hotel.

The players were to attend a private dinner later tonight.

The team's players, including Harbhajan Singh and South African veteran Imran Tahir, tweeted that they were delighted to win the trophy for the fans.

Harbhajan mentioned that the team was dedicating the triumph to the people.

Meanwhile, CSK officials, including CEO K S Viswanathan, took the trophy to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Information Centre temple in the city.

The glittering trophy was placed before the idol of Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity.

A group of fans said though they were not able to see the CSK team play at home (M A Chidambaram stadium), they were happy that the "Men in Yellow" managed to win the trophy, making it a dream comeback after missing two years owing to suspension

