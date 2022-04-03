Liverpool were put back in their place by Manchester City, who were unfazed by the situation

After arriving at Burnley, Manchester City were knocked off the top of the table. They were back on top by the time they left, having displayed champion-like boldness.

The emergence of a few anxieties among the Manchester City ranks when they came out to face Burnley would have been understandable after being pursued by Liverpool.

The surging Reds strolled to their 10th consecutive win and fifth consecutive clean sheet to leapfrog a Manchester City team that had dropped points in three of their last seven matches.

The narrative surrounding the title battle expects a degree of jitteriness from the visitors.

In their most recent game, a dominant FA Cup victory over Southampton, Manchester City showed enough fragility to make the traveling Blues nervous as they made their way up the M66.

Manchester City are showing boldness under difficult circumstances

Burnley v Manchester City - Premier League

When you consider that the match against the Clarets represented the start of a season-defining phase for Manchester City, you can see why Pep Guardiola was even more irritated than usual.

Pep, or anyone else, didn't have to be concerned. His players made sure of it with a reassuringly smooth victory, pushing Liverpool out of first place with confidence and control.

It helped that the Cityzens took the lead as a result of their first attack, which came after Burnley had failed to capitalize on theirs. The visitors were enraged by Ashley Westwood's header that sailed wide of Ederson's post.

City quickly moved the ball from right to left, then back again, creating enough space for Raheem Sterling to tee up Kevin De Bruyne. Given that their entire back four stood between De Bruyne and the home goal, Burnley might have been content with the bouncing ball falling to anyone else in sky blue.

But De Bruyne pierced their defense with a typically-crisp strike that arrowed into the top corner, scorching the latex on Nick Pope's gloves in the process. With the lead and the knowledge that they have won every game this season in which they have scored first, City dominated Burnley.

They've lost their last nine games against Guardiola's team by an aggregate score of 32-1, including four 5-0 victories. Even after Raheem Sterling and De Bruyne combined to set up Ilkay Gundogan for a second goal in the 25th minute, a fifth five-goal thrashing didn't look likely at Turf Moor.

City, on the other hand, seemed more calculated, as if they didn't want to waste any more energy than was absolutely necessary in fending off the Clarets. They eased off the pedal just enough in the second half to give Burnley a glimmer of hope.

But the Cityzens have plenty of gear to work through before hosting Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (5 April) and Liverpool the following week (10 April) at the Etihad.

Prior to those tests, Sterling gave Guardiola a lot to think about with a lively display on the right flank, where Riyad Mahrez has been particularly successful recently. But to the left, Jack Grealish's selflessness continued, with the £100 million man still trying to establish himself as a team player.

But Guardiola may be hoping the Premier League record signing shows up in time for the week ahead.

