×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

'Unhappy' Christensen won't push for Chelsea exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    13 Nov 2018, 18:18 IST
Andreas Christensen - cropped
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen in action

Andreas Christensen does not anticipate leaving Chelsea in the January transfer window despite admitting that he is unhappy with his lack of appearances for the club.

The Denmark international has struggled to nail down a regular spot this term, with Maurizio Sarri employing a four-man defence and choosing to regularly partner Antonio Rudiger alongside David Luiz at centre-back.

Indeed, the 22-year-old's only appearances this season have come in the EFL Cup and Europa League.

While conceding that he is less than impressed with his limited opportunities, he insists he will fight for a regular place in Sarri's starting XI.

When asked by Sky Sports News if he saw his future away from Stamford Bridge, Christensen said: "Difficult question. No, I don't think so.

"Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games but this season it hasn't been like that. It's always difficult for a player but we'll see what happens.

"If you asked every player that's not playing if they're happy, they're going to say 'no'. Everyone wants to play.

"I can't do anything else but go back there, train and do my best. Every time I get that opportunity, I have to do well and show him [Sarri] that he can count on me.

"You don't want to sit around and wait for it. You want to play straight away and that's why we all play football."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Why must Andreas Christensen be a regular starter for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen...
RELATED STORY
Five Chelsea youngsters who have the potential to become...
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could make Chelsea unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea striker looks for January exit
RELATED STORY
What is the right formation for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
4 Chelsea players who have surprisingly thrived under...
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea FC should hold on to
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea agree world record £71 million fee to...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who could leave their respective clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us