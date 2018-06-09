Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Unimpressive Germany beats S. Arabia 2-1 in World Cup warmup

Unimpressive Germany beats S. Arabia 2-1 in World Cup warmup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 01:52 IST
116
AP Image

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Defending World Cup champion Germany defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Friday for a timely but unimpressive win just over a week before its title defense begins in Russia.

Having failed to win any of its previous five friendly games since wrapping up qualification with a perfect 10 wins from 10 matches, Germany was keen to deliver a statement four days before the side leaves for its tournament base in Moscow, especially after last Saturday's lackluster 2-1 defeat to Austria.

But Joachim Loew's side again failed to shine and had to rely on Mats Hummels denying Mohammad Al-Sahlawi an injury-time equalizer.

"We squandered many chances and allowed many chances today. We were even lucky in the end," the Germany coach said.

Loew remained optimistic, however.

"I'm not worried because I know that we're going to keep improving. We'll be ready when (the World Cup) starts," Loew said. "We'll be quicker and more dynamic with more power next week."

Loew started his strongest available side. Mesut Ozil, who is laboring with a knee injury, was left out with Julian Draxler of Paris Saint-Germain taking the Arsenal midfielder's place.

Timo Werner fired the home side into an early lead after Marco Reus cut the ball back. It was one-way play thereafter, though the visitors did create some chances as the home side relaxed before the break.

"We gave away too many chances against a relatively weak opponent," Toni Kroos said.

Just when it seemed there might be an equalizer, Werner crossed for Omar Hawsawi to turn the ball into his own net under pressure from Thomas Mueller.

There was little of note in a sterile second half, apart from whistles from the home fans for Ilkay Gundogan following his entrance before the hour mark. Gundogan appeared to have incurred wrath for posing with Ozil - another player with Turkish roots - for photos with Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in London last month.

Loew gestured to supporters for applause but only some heeded his appeal.

"For a national player to be whistled - that helps nobody," the coach said after the game.

The impressive Abdullah Al-Mayouf - he made several saves to frustrate the home side - denied Gundogan just minutes after he came on. Al-Mayouf's mentor, former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, was watching from the stands.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who came on for Manuel Neuer at the break, saved a late penalty from Al-Sahlawi but Taisir Al-Jassim followed up on the rebound.

The result arguably does more for Saudi Arabia's hopes than Germany. Juan Antonio Pizzi's side opens the tournament against host Russia in Moscow on Thursday. Germany kicks off its title defense against Mexico three days later.

Portugal beats Algeria 3-0 in final warmup before World Cup
RELATED STORY
South Korea held by Bolivia to 0-0 in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
Germany beaten by Austria 2-1 on Neuer's return
RELATED STORY
Nigeria beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
Peru's Guerrero scores twice in 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
Al-Abed cut as Saudi Arabia finalise World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons Germany will win it again
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Germany in Russia
RELATED STORY
Here's one prediction: Brazil beats Spain to win World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain travel to Germany ahead of World Cup preparations
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND TBC 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
08 Jun IRA LIT 08:30 PM
PP ISR ARG
Tomorrow TUN SPA 12:15 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow FRA UNI 12:30 AM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
Tomorrow AUS BRA 07:30 PM
11 Jun SEN KOR 06:30 PM
12 Jun BEL COS 12:15 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us