Union Berlin vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

Union Berlin will entertain Ajax at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 23).

The two teams drew goalless in the first leg at the Amsterdam Arena last week. Berlin then played out another goalless draw in the Bundesliga against Schalke at the weekend. Berlin failed to make the most of Bayern Munich's slip and are now tied for 43 points with the Bavarian giants and Borussia Dortmund atop the standings.

Ajax, meanwhile, continued their fine form in Eredivisie at the weekend, beating Sparta Rotterdam 4-0 at home. Dusan Tadic bagged a brace to bring up 100 goals for the Amsterdam-based giants.

Union Berlin vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in a goalless first-leg clash last week.

The hosts are unbeaten in 2023, dropping points just twice in eight outings.

Ajax are unbeaten since November, winning five of their last six games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last five Europa League games and scored just six times.

Ajax have kept clean sheets in four of their last five Europa League games.

Union have lost just once at home this season, while the visitors are unbeaten on their travels since October.

Ajax have scored 13 goals in their last five games and conceded just twice.

Union Berlin vs Ajax Prediction

Union have enjoyed a solid run in 2023. At home, they have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six games. They almost bagged the winner in the first leg, which was ruled out by VAR.

Dušan Tadić @DT10_Official 100 goals for Ajax. I cannot describe how happy I am to have been able to score this many goals for a club I hold so dear to my heart. Thank you for your continued support. I owe it all to you! 100 goals for Ajax. I cannot describe how happy I am to have been able to score this many goals for a club I hold so dear to my heart. Thank you for your continued support. I owe it all to you! ❤️❌❌❌ https://t.co/R6cLBIecVi

Ajax, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form in recent games but failed to score for the first time in a month in the first leg. They have scored in every away game this term, and the trend should continue.

It could be another closely contested affair just like the first leg, and the tie could be decided on penalties. Union have never qualified for the knockouts of a UEFA competition, which could be their undoing. Ajax could eke out a win on penalties.

Prediction: Union Berlin 1-1 Ajax

Union Berlin vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw (Ajax to win on penalties)

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Tadic to score or assist any time - Yes

