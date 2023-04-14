Union Berlin vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

Third-placed Union Berlin welcome Bochum to the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei in the Bundesliga on Sunday (April 16).

Union suffered a setback in their title quest, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Kevin Behrens equalised after Donyell Malen had opened the scoring in the first half, but Youssoufa Moukoko scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute.

Bochum, meanwhile, saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last week with a 3-2 home loss against Stuttgart. Philipp Hofmann and Kevin Stoger were on the scoresheet in the second half, but it was not enough.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 24 times across competitions since 2001, with just three meetings coming in the Bundesliga. Union lead 13-8.

Union have lost once in their last six meetings against the visitors: in the reverse fixture in October.

The hosts have won six straight games at home against Bochum, scoring at least twice in five games.

Union are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga this season and haven't lost since February last year.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 60 goals in 27 games.

After losing their four away games, Bochum are unbeaten in their last two away outings.

Berlin have kept clean sheets in their last four Bundesliga home games.

Union Berlin vs Bochum Prediction

Union have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season and are the favourites. They have won ten of their 12 home meetings against the visitors.

Bochum, meanwhile, have failed to score in three of their last six away games against Union. Defensive struggles have been a cause for concern for the visitors throughout the season, conceding 12 goals in their last five away games.

Home advantage has played a huge role for Berlin this season. Considering their impressive record at home against Bochum, they should eke out a narrow win without conceding.

Prediction: Berlin 1-0 Bochum

Union Berlin vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Berlin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Kevin Behrens to score or assist any time - Yes

