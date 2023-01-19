Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2022 

Union Berlin will host Hoffenheim at the An der Alten Forsterei on Saturday (January 21) evening in the German Bundesliga.

The hosts enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign but dropped pace just before the winter break to fall behind in the title race. Berlin lost 4-1 to Freiburg in their last league outing and were already four goals down before Sven Michel scored a late consolation.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have endured a rather difficult campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg in their last league game but enjoyed a solid run of results in their mid-season friendlies, losing just one of six outings.

The visitors have picked up 18 points from 15 games this season and are 11th in the standings.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Berlin and Hoffenheim. Both sides have won two games apiece, while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in the fixture.

Berlin have not kept a clean sheet in the fixture.

Hoffenheim are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games across competitions.

The Iron Ones are one of three Bundesliga teams this season yet to lose at home.

Die Kraichgauer have scored 22 league goals this season, the second-most of all teams in the bottom half of the Bundesliga standings.

The hosts have conceded 20 league goals this season. Only Freiburg (17) and league leaders Bayern Munich (13) have conceded fewer.

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Berlin headed into the winter break on a three-game winless streak but bounced back in the offseason, picking up five straight wins in friendlies. They have been solid at home this season, though.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have lost their last three league games and have won just one of their last nine in the competition. They have struggled on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Union Berlin 2-1 Hoffenheim

Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Berlin

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

