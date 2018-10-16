×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

United boss Mourinho charged for alleged post-match comments by FA

Omnisport
NEWS
News
149   //    16 Oct 2018, 18:33 IST
josemourinho-cropped
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

The Football Association (FA) has charged Jose Mourinho for alleged comments made in the immediate aftermath of Manchester United's dramatic win over Newcastle United.

Television cameras captured Mourinho muttering what are purported to have been "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" remarks.

The United manager had been the subject of intense speculation in the build-up to the stirring late 3-2 victory, with a report in The Mirror claiming he would be sacked regardless of the result.

Second-half goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez ensured United avoided a fourth Premier League loss of the season and Mourinho spoke afterwards about the impact of "the pressure of man-hunting" on his players.

But it is his touchline comments that have brought the under-pressure manager to the FA's attention.

"Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United's game against Newcastle United on October 6, 2018," read an FA statement.

"It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper."

Mourinho has until 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on October 19 to respond to the charge.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Furious Manchester United fans take to Twitter after FA...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho criticism becoming 'personal' – Neville backs...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: FA to investigate Mourinho's touchline...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho not at fault, Man United directors are – Babbel
RELATED STORY
Why the Paul Pogba feud spells trouble for Jose Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: Mourinho suffering the consequences of...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is not pleased with...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Three potential replacements for...
RELATED STORY
4 Painful Parallels between Moyes and Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us