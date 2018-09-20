Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

United fan Rafael - I've never lost at City

Omnisport
NEWS
News
134   //    20 Sep 2018, 04:33 IST
NabilFekir - cropped
Nabil Fekir celebrates his goal at Manchester City

Rafael da Silva felt complacency crept into Manchester City's work as his Lyon side stunned their hosts with a 2-1 Champions League win at the Etihad Stadium.

First-half goals from Maxwel Cornet and Nabil Fekir proved enough for Bruno Genesio's visitors, who withstood a late onslaught after Bernardo Silva reduced the deficit midway through the second half.

Lyon have only managed seven points from their opening five Ligue 1 matches this season and Rafael – a former Manchester United right-back who clearly revelled in Wednesday's triumph – felt those underwhelming showings might have persuaded City they were in for a straightforward 90 minutes.

"Everybody knows I'm a United supporter. To come here to win at City – I've never lost here – is very good for me," he told reporters.

"We know that if we play together we have a chance against any team. We have quality players, as you saw. We just need to play like this more often and results will come.

"I don't know if they underestimated us. We played well. We had more chances to score goals.

"Maybe they thought… we are not very good in Ligue 1, you know. We're not playing very good football.

"Maybe they looked at the videos and said 'well, they don't have good confidence'. I think we played really well."

Shakhtar Donetsk battled back to a 2-2 draw against Hoffenheim in Group F's other match and Rafael added: "It's a fantastic start for us. After a win here, of course we think we can go through.

"We just need to play like this more often – not just because it's Manchester City. We need to play every team like that."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Match Preview: Manchester City vs Lyon
RELATED STORY
5 Best Manchester United Comebacks under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know used to play for Man City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle...
RELATED STORY
Mendy out for Manchester City as Aguero makes bench
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City look set...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Manchester City does not deserve the...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Is the writing on the wall for José Mourinho at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us