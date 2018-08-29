Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

United States great Dempsey announces retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
72   //    29 Aug 2018, 23:20 IST
ClintDempsey - Cropped
United States star Clint Dempsey

United States great Clint Dempsey has retired from football at the age of 35.

The Seattle Sounders striker announced he is hanging up his boots in a statement on Wednesday, ending a distinguished playing career.

Dempsey started out at New England Revolution and played for Fulham and Tottenham in the Premier League before returning to MLS in 2013, joining the Sounders.

"After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game," Dempsey said in a Sounders statement.

"I'd like to thank all of the team-mates, coaches and support staff that I've worked with throughout my career.

"It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I'm grateful to have been on this ride.

"I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the US men's national team.

"Y'all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember."

 

Thank you it’s been real. 

A post shared by Clint Dempsey (@clint_dempsey) on

Dempsey is tied as the top scorer for the United States, sitting alongside Landon Donovan on 57 goals, while his tally of 141 international appearances puts him third on the all-time list for his country.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest ever Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United has declined over the years
RELATED STORY
Did Wayne Rooney Fulfil his Potential at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Tottenham: Iconic moments from past...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United better off without Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
01 Sep LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
01 Sep BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
01 Sep CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Sep CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
01 Sep EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
01 Sep WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Sep MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us