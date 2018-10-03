United stutters to 0-0 draw vs Valencia after arriving late

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United turned up late for the match and produced another lackluster performance in a 0-0 home draw with Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday, increasing the scrutiny on under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

Kickoff was delayed by five minutes at Old Trafford because United's team bus got stuck in traffic on the way to the ground, arriving just 45 minutes before the scheduled start time of the Group H game.

United's players never really got going on the field, either, with a late rally failing to yield a goal that would have secured a second straight win in group play. The English club is in second place on four points, two behind Juventus which heads to Old Trafford for the teams' third match in three weeks.

United has a history of turning up late for matches — they have done so a number of times in the Premier League, including for back-to-back matches in London against Tottenham and then West Ham in 2016. This time, though, it was for a home game.

UEFA said the delay was because of "heavy traffic en route to the stadium" but the incident will be viewed by critics as symptomatic of the commotion engulfing England's biggest team amid its struggles under Mourinho.

After a week when United lost to both second-tier Derby County in the English League Cup and then West Ham in the Premier League, Mourinho was looking for a reaction from his players and said before the match that "it's time for the people on the pitch to show them that they love the club as much as the fans."

Even if the desire was there, the quality was lacking. One moment late in the first half summed up the paucity of attacking quality: Eric Bailly, United's center back, chested down a loose ball, took a quick look around then tried a highly ambitious effort from 45 meters that unsurprisingly looped well wide of goal.

Valencia looked more dangerous and sprightly going forward, especially down the left and in behind United right back Antonio Valencia, but didn't have the cutting edge to match its build-up play.

Familiar cries of "attack, attack, attack" came from United supporters at the start of the second half, and the home team did pile on the pressure in the final half-hour with Romelu Lukaku having a curling effort turned aside and Valencia's defenders producing last-gasp challenges to block close-range shots.

In the 85th minute, Marcus Rashford — United's best attacker on the night — sent in a fiercely struck free kick that crashed against the crossbar and bounced away from danger.

Lukaku wasted United's final chance, heading over at a corner.

Valencia earned its first point of group play and is in third place.