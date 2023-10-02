Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

Urawa Red Diamonds welcome Hanoi FC to the Saitama Stadium for an AFC Champions League Group J clash on Wednesday (October 4).
The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Yokohama FC at the same ground in the J League at the weekend. Marcelo Ryan put Yokohama ahead in the 15th minute before Alexander Scholz' 74th-minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils.
Hanoi, meanwhile, have not been in action since kickstarting their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 home defeat to Korean outfit Pohang a fortnight ago. In-Sung Kim scored a brace, while Zeca provided two assists to inspire the win, and Joel scored a consolation brace for the Vietnamese outfit.
Urawa began their title defence with a 2-2 draw at Wuhan Three Towns in China. That left them in second spot in the group with one point, while Hanoi (0) are last.
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Urawa are on a 10-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning six.
- Seven of Hanoi's last eight games across competitions, including the last five, have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.
- Hanoi are making their debut in the AFC Champions League.
- Seven of Urawa's last eight home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Prediction
This game represents a clash between two sides with contrasting history and pedigree. Urawa are bonafide Asian giants, evidenced by their status as defending champions. Hanoi, meanwhile, are making their debut but gave a good account of themselves in their opener.
Urawa are already behind in the race for the knockouts and will be eager to get back on track with a comfortable win in front of their fans. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Expect the hosts o claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Urawa 3-0 Hanoi
Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Urawa to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Urawa to score over 1.5 goals
Tip 5 - First half result: Urawa to win