Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023

Urawa Red Diamonds welcome Hanoi FC to the Saitama Stadium for an AFC Champions League Group J clash on Wednesday (October 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Yokohama FC at the same ground in the J League at the weekend. Marcelo Ryan put Yokohama ahead in the 15th minute before Alexander Scholz' 74th-minute equaliser ensured a share of the spoils.

Hanoi, meanwhile, have not been in action since kickstarting their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 home defeat to Korean outfit Pohang a fortnight ago. In-Sung Kim scored a brace, while Zeca provided two assists to inspire the win, and Joel scored a consolation brace for the Vietnamese outfit.

Urawa began their title defence with a 2-2 draw at Wuhan Three Towns in China. That left them in second spot in the group with one point, while Hanoi (0) are last.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Urawa are on a 10-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning six.

Seven of Hanoi's last eight games across competitions, including the last five, have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Hanoi are making their debut in the AFC Champions League.

Seven of Urawa's last eight home games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Prediction

This game represents a clash between two sides with contrasting history and pedigree. Urawa are bonafide Asian giants, evidenced by their status as defending champions. Hanoi, meanwhile, are making their debut but gave a good account of themselves in their opener.

Urawa are already behind in the race for the knockouts and will be eager to get back on track with a comfortable win in front of their fans. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Expect the hosts o claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Urawa 3-0 Hanoi

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Hanoi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Urawa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Urawa to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - First half result: Urawa to win