Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Uruguay happy that Suarez, Cavani find their rhythm together

Uruguay happy that Suarez, Cavani find their rhythm together

Associated Press
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 23:33 IST
68
AP Image

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) — Uruguay waited for 12 long years before the national team could celebrate goals from Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in the same match at a World Cup.

For the first time in coach Oscar Tabarez's tenure, both forwards scored in the same game and they couldn't have chosen a better time: The convincing 3-0 defeat of host Russia secured Uruguay's status as group winner and as one of the most solid teams of the tournament's opening stage after taking a full nine points.

"It's important that goal scorers score goals," Tabarez said. "Let them get into their flow. Not because of selfishness, but because they contribute a lot. I believe it's very important that both Edi and Luis scored."

Both players will need to be at their best when Uruguay faces Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the round of 16 on Saturday in Sochi.

Against Russia on Monday, Suarez scored from a free kick with a low shot that sailed past Russia's wall and into the right corner. Cavani pounced on a loose ball after the goalkeeper parried it from a header by Diego Godin. Cavani poked it home for Uruguay's third goal.

It was Suarez's seventh goal in three World Cups, while it was only a third for Cavani.

Cavani, one of the world's greatest scorers in club football with 323 goals in 12 years with Danubio, Palermo, Napoli and current team Paris Saint Germain, hasn't had the same success at World Cups. He scored one goal in each tournament in South Africa in 2010, when Uruguay reached the semifinals, and in Brazil in 2014, when the South Americans were eliminated in the round of 16.

But Suarez and Cavani now join an exclusive club of players that have scored in three consecutive World Cups, including Ronaldo of Brazil, Argentines Diego Maradona and Gabriel Batistuta, Grzegorz Lato of Poland, Spaniard David Villa, Italian Roberto Baggio and Germans Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Rudi Voller and Jurgen Klinsman.

"Statistics are there to be broken," Suarez said.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Cavani's first name is Edinson, not Edison.

Suarez, Cavani lead Uruguay World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Uruguay v Saudi Arabia: Centurion Suarez seeks World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Suarez earns 100th Uruguay cap
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Russia v...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay 3-0 Russia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Suarez and battle-hardened Uruguay expose Russia's...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs Russia preview
RELATED STORY
Suarez sends Uruguay, and Russia, to last 16 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Suarez scores again, Uruguay beats host Russia 3-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay 3 - 0 Russia - 3 key moments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us