Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Uruguay ready to face down Mbappe threat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    05 Jul 2018, 12:50 IST
griezmannmbappe-cropped
Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe

Uruguay will be on alert to shut down France's razor-sharp attacking talents in Friday's keenly anticipated World Cup quarter-final.

Les Bleus put a relatively drab group stage behind them to prevail in a 4-3 thriller against Argentina in the last-16, with a second-half brace from the exceptional Kylian Mbappe putting paid to Lionel Messi's Russia 2018 dream.

Mbappe is set to face a very different prospect against the Uruguay backline expertly marshalled by Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez, with Antoine Griezmann fully aware of the quality his Atletico Madrid team-mates bring at centre-back.

"France have very important players, especially their forwards, who are very fast," midfielder Lucas Torreira told the Uruguay Football Association's official Facebook page.

"We have to be smart and occupy the spaces very well to try to overshadow their game."

Torreira has impressed so far at the World Cup and the 22-year-old midfielder gives plenty of the credit to veteran head coach Oscar Tabarez.

"The maestro, beyond being a coach, is a teacher of life, he advises us a lot," the reported Arsenal target added.

"It's amazing how we feel that affection on his part. He is a person who transmits tranquillity and confidence.

"Although I am new to the World Cup, I am gaining confidence with the games. Many players have the experience of living these kind of moments, which helps us to be calm."

Uruguay v France: Laxalt backs daunting defence to deal...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can star again against Uruguay – Matuidi
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Quarterfinals, France vs Uruguay: What to...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe, not Messi, stars as France beats Argentina 4-3
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Uruguay, France extend streak for group winners
RELATED STORY
France-Uruguay pits speed vs. defense in World Cup quarters
RELATED STORY
Mbappe played like he was on a scooter - Thauvin
RELATED STORY
Incredible Mbappe faces ultimate World Cup test against...
RELATED STORY
Pele congratulates Mbappe on matching World Cup record
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 8 players that decided the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us