Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Uruguayan first footballer in Colombia punished for racism

PTI
NEWS
News
41   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:40 IST

Bogota, Sep 13 (AFP) Uruguayan midfielder Lucero Alvarez has become the first player in Colombian football history to be punished for racist abuse, the country's football league said in a statement.

The Rionegro goalkeeper was sanctioned over "discriminatory language based on race" directed against Once Caldas coach Huberth Bodhert during a match on Monday won 1-0 by Rionegro.

Alvarez has been banned for eight matches and fined 31 million pesos (USD 10,250).

The 33-year-old denied using racist language but admitted to insulting Bodhert.

"I insulted him, of course, that's normal on the pitch," Alvarez told Blu Radio.

"But I didn't call him black." Bodhert was himself suspended for two matches and fined just over 500,000 pesos ($172) for "rude and offensive language" directed at Alvarez.

During the post-match press conference, Bodhert claimed he had reproached Alvarez for insulting rival midfielder Johan Carbonero over his skin color.

"I told him to show some respect, that foreigners can't come over here... and treat us badly. We're proud to be black," said Bodhert.

On Blu Radio, both men apologized for their behaviour.

Although this was the first time a player was punished for using racist language, since 2012 several clubs have been sanctioned over racist chanting by their fans.

Just over 10 percent of Colombians have African descent, according to the last census in 2005

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
5 footballers who were banned for racism
RELATED STORY
Jose Pekerman: A Hero of Colombia
RELATED STORY
Juventus: Weekly wages and salaries of first-team stars...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 key players for Colombia
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Moments of Racism in Football
RELATED STORY
Why England's Friendly against Switzerland was...
RELATED STORY
Pekerman's tenure as Colombia coach ends
RELATED STORY
Colombia coach Pekerman exits after 6 years and 2 World Cups
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Colombia vs England: 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
Fans react to Toni Kroos' latest comments on Leroy Sane's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us