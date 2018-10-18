×
Uruguayan flies 25 hours to score winning goal in Brazil

Associated Press
NEWS
News
44   //    18 Oct 2018, 21:42 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — After a 25-hour trip from Tokyo to Sao Paulo, an Uruguayan soccer player scored his team's winning goal in the Brazilian Cup final.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta played for 45 minutes on Tuesday when Uruguay lost to Japan 4-3 in a friendly. Brazilian club Cruzeiro then wanted the 24-year-old midfielder in Sao Paulo on Wednesday for the final against Corinthians.

Cruzeiro had won 1-0 at home last week but the score was level at 1-1 in the second half of the second leg, giving Corinthians hope. But de Arrascaeta scored in the 82nd minute to put his team in front for good only five minutes after coming off the bench.

With the title, Cruzeiro has earned a spot in next year's Copa Libertadores.

Associated Press
NEWS
