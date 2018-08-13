Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US player Timothy Weah scores first Ligue 1 goal for PSG

Associated Press
NEWS
News
111   //    13 Aug 2018, 06:21 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Timothy Weah, the son of former Paris Saint-Germain player and current Liberian President George Weah, scored his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain during a match against Caen on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Weah, who also plays for the U.S. national team, took advantage of a mistake by Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba to score in the 89th minute of a 3-0 victory.

Weah raced for a ball that Samba failed to clear quickly enough and tapped it into the net with his left foot.

George Weah was a superstar for Paris Saint-Germain and A.C. Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 he became the first and still the only African-born player to win FIFA's world player of the year award and France's Ballon d'Or. George Weah was elected president of Liberia last December.

His son was born in New York City and raised in New York and Florida. Timothy Weah joined the U.S. national team this year and has made three appearances, scoring his first goal on May 28 in a friendly against Bolivia.

Associated Press
NEWS
Neymar in PSG squad for Ligue 1 opener, Cavani & Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
Neymar scores early goal as PSG starts season with 3-0 win
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Buffon offered a two-year deal, update...
RELATED STORY
Monaco, Lyon qualify for Champions League from Ligue 1
RELATED STORY
Like father, like son: Tim Weah hopes for soccer success
RELATED STORY
Buffon beaten on difficult PSG debut
RELATED STORY
Everything was positive - Emery leaves PSG satisfied
RELATED STORY
Tuchel: Young PSG side fantastic in Trophee des Champions...
RELATED STORY
PSG's Tuchel to be patient with World Cup stars Neymar,...
RELATED STORY
Neymar starts on bench for PSG in Trophee des Champions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us