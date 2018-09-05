Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US to play Mexico, Panama, Trinidad in women's qualifying

Associated Press
NEWS
News
87   //    05 Sep 2018, 01:53 IST
AP Image

MIAMI (AP) — The United States will play Mexico, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago in the group stage of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, which serves as qualifying for next year's World Cup in France.

The top-ranked U.S., defending its 2015 World Cup title, opens Oct. 4 against Mexico, plays Panama three days later, then closes Group A play on Oct. 10. The matches will be at Cary, North Carolina.

Canada, the second-highest-ranked team, is in Group B in Edinburg, Texas, along with Costa Rica, Cuba and Jamaica.

The semifinals are Oct. 14 in Frisco, Texas, where the third-place game and championship are three days later.

The semifinal winners and third-place winner qualify for the 24-nation field at the World Cup, to be played from June 7 to July 7. The third-place loser advances to a home-and-home playoff against Argentina for another berth.

Associated Press
NEWS
What do Costa Rica, Panama early exits say about US soccer?
RELATED STORY
Panama boss Gomez steps down after World Cup
RELATED STORY
Mexico style in Germany win surprised Arena
RELATED STORY
Belgium wakes up in 2nd half, rolls past Panama 3-0
RELATED STORY
Highly touted Belgium starts with World Cup newcomer Panama
RELATED STORY
Panama to make World Cup debut against strong Belgium team
RELATED STORY
Panama v Tunisia: Nagguez determined to end 40-year drought
RELATED STORY
One nation under God - Christian Pulisic takes control as...
RELATED STORY
Panama plays for slain player Henriquez in World Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Tunisia tops Panama 2-1 for first World Cup win in 40 years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us