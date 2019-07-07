×
USA's Rapinoe and Netherlands' Martens start Women's World Cup final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    07 Jul 2019, 19:48 IST
Megan Rapinoe - cropped
United States striker Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe has overcome a hamstring injury to return to the United States' starting XI for the Women's World Cup final, while Lieke Martens has also been handed a start for Netherlands following a fitness test.

USA forward Rapinoe, who has scored five goals in France, missed the semi-final win over England with a "slight hamstring strain", but trained the following day and said all week she expected to be fit.

Martens' status was less assured, the Barcelona star having come off at half-time in the last-four win over Sweden due to a toe injury she sustained when celebrating her winner against Japan in the round of 16.

However, despite not being involved in the portion of training open to the media on Saturday, she is fit enough to take her place in Sarina Wiegman's side.

Christen Press, who replaced Rapinoe and scored the first goal against England, reverts back to the bench as one of two changes in the USA team, with Sam Mewis also coming in for Lindsey Horan.

The Dutch have made just one change, Anouk Dekker replacing Merel van Dongen.

