USA U20 vs Uruguay U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4, 2023

USA U20 face Uruguay U20 at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Sunday (June 4).

USA began the year with terrible results, losing four of their first five games and drawing one. They also conceded ten goals against four scored. However, things appear to have straightened out following their sparkling form in the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Stars and Stripes recorded a flawless run in the group stage, winning all three games to top Group B with nine points. In the Round of 16, they routed New Zealand 4-0 to earn their passage to the quarterfinals. Uruguay could be a tough nut to crack due to the quality of the team, but USA should be equal to the task.

Uruguay are in search of their first title in the competition. They have come very close twice, in 1997 and 2013, when they finished as runners-up. The South Americans have won bronze once and have been a fourth-placed finish thrice. However, those records “must be erased this time in our backyard,” said manager Marcelo Broli.

Cains lost only one game in the group stage, against England, winning three to finish second with six points in Group E. They were also responsible for the ousting of surprise package, Gambia, from the competition – 1-0 in the Round of 16. However, Uruguay’s title credentials will face their thorniest test thus far on Sunday.

USA U20 vs Uruguay U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USA are yet to win the title, with a fourth place their best record so far.

USA have scored ten goals in their last five games against one conceded.

USA and Uruguay will be playing each other for the first time.

Uruguay have lost twice in their last ten games across ompetitions.

USA have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Uruguay have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: USA – W-W-W-W-D; Uruguay – W-W-L-W-W.

USA U20 vs Uruguay U20 Prediction

Cade Cowell of MLS side San Jose Earthquakes is gradually emerging as the face of USA attack, with three goals scored already. Meanwhile, Matías Abaldo and Franco González are Uruguay’s main attacking threat, with two goals each.

Both sides have excellent wingers and an admirable fluidity in midfield, but USA play with a higher level of maturity, which could be decisive.

Prediction: USA U20 2-1 Uruguay U20

USA U20 vs Uruguay U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USA

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USA U20 to score first – No

Tip 4: Uruguay U20 to score - Yes

