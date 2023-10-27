USA Women and Colombia Women square off in a friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday (October 29).

The game is coming just two days after they faced off in a friendly that ended goalless. USA were unable to make the most of their dominance, with Alex Morgan missing a first-half penalty.

The USWNT have another double-header friendly lined up against China next week.

USA Women vs Colombia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 11 times. The USA are unbeaten, winning nine times.

USA have kept 10 clean sheets in the fixture.

Colombia have won one of their last seven friendlie, losing four.

USA are unbeaten in nine friendlies, winning eight.

Six of Colombia's last nine games have had less than three goals.

Nine of USA's last 10 games, including the last five, have had at least one team fail to score.

Five of USA's last six games have produced less than three goals.

USA Women vs Colombia Women Prediction

The USWNT are in a state of transition following their shock early ouster from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Former manager Vlatko Andonovski resigned following the World Cup, with his managerial spot taken up on an interim basis by Twila Kilgore. The 41-year-old is uinbeaten in her first three games and will look to oversee a third win in four friendlies.

Colombia, meanwhile, were one of the surprise packages of the World Cup, where they reached the quarterfinals, losing to eventual finalists England. They followed that up with an impressive draw against USA on Thursday.

The USWNT have not been at their best in recent months, so the South American side will believe that this is their best chance to register a maiden win against the four-time world champions.

Nevertheless, expect the USA to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: USA Women 2-0 Colombia Women

USA Women vs Colombia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - USA Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - USA Women to score over 1.5 goals