USA Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27, 2023

Reigning champions USA square off against 2019 runners-up Netherlands at the Wellington Regional Stadium in the group stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup on Thursday (July 27).

The 2019 winners got their campaign underway with a 3-0 win over Vietnam on Friday. Sophia Smith bagged a first-half brace while Lindsey Horan added a third in the 77th minute. It was their tenth straight win across competitions and their fourth on the trot without conceding.

Netherlands, meanwhile, recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal in their opener thanks, to Stefanie van der Gragt's 13th-minute winner. It was their third-straight win across competitions.

USA are the most dominant team in Women's World Cup history, winning the competition four times. They're looking to secure an unprecedented three-peat. Netherlands, meanwhile, are in the World Cup for the third time and made it to the final in just their second appearance in 2019.

USA Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met ten times in competitive games since 1991. As expected, USA have been the dominant team, leading 8-1.

They last met in the quarterfinals of the Olympics in 2021, with USA coming out on top on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

USA will meet a European team for the 23rd time at the Women's World Cup, having won 18 times and lost just thrice.

Netherlands have scored at least four goals in three of their last five games across competitions.

USA Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

USA continued their impressive run in the World Cup with a 3-0 win over debutants Vietnam in their campaign opener. They're unbeaten in 15 games in the main event, winning 14. They have the upper hand against Netherlands, having lost just once.

Netherlands, meanwhile, suffered defeat in the 2019 final against USA and will be itching for revenge. They had a 100% record up to the title decider. They have won four of their last five games and should put up a stern fight.

Nonetheless, considering USA's record in the World Cup and in previous meetings against the Netherlands, expect them to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: USA 2-1 Netherlands

USA Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Sophia Smith to score or assist any time - Yes