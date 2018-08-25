Usually I score with my head! - Maguire revels in late Foxes winner

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 109 // 25 Aug 2018, 23:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Harry Maguire celebrating his winner against Southampton

Leicester City's Harry Maguire has urged the Foxes to start games on the front foot after his stoppage-time heroics clinched a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Claude Puel's side made it two consecutive victories on Saturday, as Maguire thumped home a 92nd-minute winner to condemn 10-man Saints to a second successive defeat.

Southampton had taken the lead at St Mary's through Ryan Bertrand on his 150th appearance for the club, only for Demarai Gray to haul Leicester level.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's dismissal for a clumsy dive in the area handed Leicester further impetus, and match-winner Maguire believes the Foxes were worthy victors.

"I think as soon as they scored the goal we started to play better but we need to start the game like that and if we do, we'll be successful," the England defender said.

"We really struggled to get on the ball in the first half but we got a hold of the game in the second. We could've been quicker with our set plays and I could see the goal coming and I got it.

"Usually I score with my head but I found the bottom corner with a good strike, got my foot on it well and we came away with the three points."

That’s my slab head @HarryMaguire93 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) August 25, 2018

Hojberg's second yellow card for simulation clearly turned the tide on the south coast, but Bertrand was adamant the former Bayern Munich midfielder should have remained on the pitch.

"He's been tackled on the edge, stumbling on two tackles and he's run 30 yards with the ball and on the third tackle he went down," Bertrand told BBC Sport.

"It's definitely not a yellow because he could've conned the ref earlier in the first two tackles."

And Saints boss Mark Hughes echoed Bertrand's thoughts.

"It was a great performance but moments in games and in sport will conspire against you and the sending off is a hard blow to take," Hughes told the club's official website.



"If they were honest Leicester, I think they would feel they have been very fortunate to take three points. They will know they've gone up against a good team."