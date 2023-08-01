USWNT star Kelley O'Hara filmed fuming at teammates after Portugal draw as fans make huge demand

USWNT star Kelley O'Hara was spotted fuming at her teammates following the goalless draw against Portugal in the FIFA Women's World Cup clash.

The reigning champions, who are keen on becoming world champions for the third time in a row havng won the competition in 2015 and 2019, were saved from elimination by the skin as Portugal struck the woodwork in second half stoppage time.

Vlatko Andonovski's team won only one out of their three group games and finished as the second placed team in Group E to proceed to the round of 16.

Kelley O'Hara, winner of 159 caps for the USWNT, was far from impressed at the result against Portugal and footage showed that she didn't shy way from letting her feelings known to her teammates.

Watch the footage below:

Speaking to the media after the game, O'Hara berated her team's performance as she said (via talkSPORT):

"I told the team we did we had to do, we're moving on. We have our next game in front of us and that's all that matters."

The US will return to action on August 6 for their round-of-16 clash. Their opponent for the knockout game is yet to be determined.

Here's what USWNT legend Kelley O'Hara said about the winning mindset

Throughout her illustrious professional career, Kelley O'Hara has achieved several highs, including an Olympic Gold Medal with the USWNT, one of the high points of her career.

O'Hara is certainly the right person to inform fans about what makes a winner and a winner's mentality. The legendary footballer told the Olympic channel podcast on the matter:

“There are certain things that you're born with. I was born a competitive person… But [with that feeling of], like, ‘I want to beat everybody’ comes learning, ‘How do you do that?’ Once you have that realisation, you have already overcome the first hurdle."

Fans will hope O'Hara can instil that mentality in the rest of the team and amp up the four-time world champion's fighting spirit before the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup begin.