Uth gets first Germany call-up, injured Gundogan misses out

29   //    05 Oct 2018, 20:13 IST
uth-cropped
Schalke striker Mark Uth

Schalke striker Mark Uth has been named in the Germany squad for the first time ahead of Nations League outings against Netherlands and France.

Uth, 27, joined Schalke on a free transfer in pre-season after catching the eye with Hoffenheim last term, scoring 14 times in the Bundesliga to help Julian Nagelsmann's side qualify for the Champions League.

He is yet to score for his new club despite featuring nine times in all competitions, with Schalke alarmingly second from bottom in the Bundesliga having won just once in six matches.

But Joachim Low has seemingly seen enough from Uth to warrant a first call-up to the senior side.

There are few other surprises in the squad, with Manchester City's Leroy Sane present once again.

The winger came in for criticism ahead of Germany's most recent internationals and then left the camp early to attend the birth of his daughter.

His City team-mate Ilkay Gundogan is not included, however, as he sustained a hamstring injury against Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Germany squad in full:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt); Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich); Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Sebastian Rudy (Schalke), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid); Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Mark Uth (Schalke), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig).

