Uzbekistan vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

Uzbekistan and Oman lock horns at the Milliy Stadium in Tashkent on Sunday (June 11) on the first day of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

It's the inaugural edition of the bienniel tournament where Uzbezkistan and Kyrgyzstan are the co-hosts. There are two groups, with the winner of each to contest the final and the runners-up going into the third-place game.

Having started the year on an unbeaten note, the White Wolves will look to continue their unbeaten run. Their year began with a 1-0 defeat of Bolivia in a friendly in March followed by a 1-1 draw with Venezuela just a few days later.

Manager Srecko Katanec has called up a 27-man squad for this month's fixtures, including key striker Eldor Shomurodov, who has scored 34 goals in 63 appearances for Uzbekistan. Abdukodir Khusanov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev are the only uncapped players in the squad.

Oman, meanwhile, were last seen in action in a friendly against Lebanon, which ended in a 2-0 win for the Reds in the capital of Muscat. Issam Al-Sabhi scored both goals for the hosts, once in each half, for their fourth win in five games.

Uzbekistan vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the two sides before, with Oman winning four times and losing twice.

Uzbekistan beat Oman 2-1 in their last meeting, which came in the 2019 Asian Cup, ending their run of four defeats.

Uzbekistan also ended their three-game scoreless run in the fixture with that win.

Oman have won seven of their last nine games across competitions, losing just once - a 2-1 defeat to Iraq in the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup.

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in four games.

Eldor Shomurodov has scored three of Uzbekistan's last five goals.

Uzbekistan vs Oman Prediction

Uzbekistan have a talented attacking vanguard, led by the peerless Eldor Shomurodov, who will be the single biggest threat coming from the hosts.

Oman, meanwhile, do not have many well-known names but should have enough in the tank to capitalise on Uzbekistan's porous defence. This will be an entertaining affair, with the two sides likely to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Uzbekistan 2-2 Oman

Uzbekistan vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes