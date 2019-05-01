Valencia could return for final two Manchester United matches

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia could return for Manchester United's final two games of the Premier League season.

The 33-year-old club captain, who has not played since the 2-0 win at Newcastle United on January 2, trained with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team on Wednesday.

It means Valencia could be in line to feature against Huddersfield Town on Sunday and Cardiff City on May 12, in what would be his final appearances for the Red Devils

The former Wigan Athletic man is expected to leave United at the end of the season, with the club thought to have chosen not to take up the option to extend his contract.

Marcus Rashford also took part in Wednesday's session, after managing 65 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday due to a shoulder problem.

United realistically need to beat Huddersfield and Cardiff to stand a chance of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The draw with Chelsea leaves them three points behind Maurizio Sarri's side, who sit fourth, while they also have a worse goal difference.