×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Valencia's struggles continue in draw with Young Boys

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    24 Oct 2018, 00:25 IST
AP Image

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Valencia's poor form continued as it clung on to a 1-1 draw against Champions League underdog Young Boys on Tuesday, as the Swiss team celebrated its first point in the competition.

Valencia has won just one of its last nine games, has just two points in the Champions League and hasn't scored more than once in a game since Sept. 2.

Valencia took the lead in the 26th minute when Michy Batshuayi picked up a flicked pass from Carlos Soler, rounded the goalkeeper and scored.

Young Boys' first Champions League goal came from the penalty spot in the 55th after Valencia captain Daniel Parejo brought down Djibril Sow with a sliding tackle. Guillaume Hoarau fired the spot kick low to his right.

Young Boys could have scored a second goal through Christian Fassnacht three minutes later if not for a fine save from Neto.

Only the post saved Valencia from defeat when Sekou Sanogo's 88th-minute header hit the woodwork.

Third-place Valencia is struggling to keep pace in Group H with Juventus and Manchester United, who play later Tuesday. Valencia's poor form also means the team is 14th in the Spanish league with seven goals from nine games. Only Real Betis has scored fewer.

Hoarau's penalty means the only club in the Champions League which hasn't scored a goal is Lokomotiv Moscow, which plays Porto on Wednesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Germany's struggles continue with loss to France
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops
RELATED STORY
Ajax, AEK and Young Boys reach Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Young Boys: Match Preview | UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys vs Manchester United: Manchester United Player...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us