×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valencia set for final Man United appearance, confirms Solskjaer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
179   //    10 May 2019, 16:38 IST
valencia-cropped
Manchester United's Antonio Valencia

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic he will be able to give Antonio Valencia the send-off the club captain deserves as he prepares for his final Manchester United appearance on Sunday.

Valencia has enjoyed a distinguished career at United, having joined from Wigan Athletic in 2009.

While some felt he was an underwhelming replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after he left for Real Madrid, Valencia enjoyed a bright first season only for a broken ankle in his second campaign to set him back.

Although he never recaptured his best form as a winger after that injury, falling badly out of favour under Louis van Gaal, Valencia reinvented himself as a right-back in Jose Mourinho's first campaign.

But this term he has rarely featured due to various injuries and should he play against Cardiff on Sunday it will be his second appearance under Solskjaer - and last for United.

"I spoke to Antonio yesterday [Thursday]," Solskjaer told reporters in his pre-match news conference. "He's not been fit in the five or six months I've been here. Unfortunately, he's really struggled.

"But he feels that he could play a part, yes, and I would hope he gets through [training] today and tomorrow [Saturday] and we can give him a nice send-off.

"He's been a fantastic servant to the club. He's been player of the year, he's been captain at the club and I think that's only fair."

Advertisement

With little left to play for as United cannot qualify for the Champions League, Solskjaer is expected to ring the changes for their final game of the season and some of their talented youngsters – such as Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood – can expect to feature.

"You never know in football. It might be the last game [at United for some players], but it might be the start of some careers as well," he said.

"We've had some young players knocking on the door all season, really, and we'll start one or two of the kids as well."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Valencia out with injury setback, Solskjaer confirms
RELATED STORY
Man United still have transfer pulling power, says Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Valencia could return for final two Manchester United matches
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar, Solskjaer confirms transfer plans, and more, Manchester United Transfer News - 9th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer to make 'tough decisions' at Man United
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree deal for Juventus superstar, Solskjaer eyeing double swoop for PSV duo, and more Manchester United transfer news: 9th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer warns of no quick-fix for Man United in transfer market
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Solskjaer reveals his plans for next season 
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will have final say on Man United transfers, says Moyes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us