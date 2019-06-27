×
Valencia sign Cillessen from Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    27 Jun 2019, 01:30 IST
Jasper Cillessen - cropped
Jasper Cillessen during his time at Barcelona

Valencia have completed the signing of Jasper Cillessen from fellow LaLiga side Barcelona.

The Netherlands international has penned a four-year deal at the Mestalla that contains an €80million (£71.68m) release clause.

Cillessen had operated as back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen during his three seasons in Catalonia and admitted in April he was seeking a new club.

His departure from Barcelona frees up a space that is expected to be filled by Valencia's current first-choice keeper Neto in what will effectively be a swap deal.

Cillessen featured in only 32 games during his three years with Barcelona, just five of which came in LaLiga.

The 30-year-old's final appearance for Barca came in May's Copa del Rey final defeat to his new club.

Barcelona's clear-out is beginning to take shape as striker Marc Cardona left for Segunda Division side Osasuna on Tuesday and Andre Gomes signed for Everton on a permanent deal.

Cillessen told his new club's official website: "It's amazing, for me it's very special and I can not wait to start. I am very happy.

"I said I wanted to go to Valencia. For me it was not difficult. I spoke with [former Valencia defender Hedwiges] Maduro and [former Valencia manager] Ronald Koeman, to assess whether it was a good option or not, to know the club.

"Valencia is a special club, a great club with a great history. For me it was very easy. I want to start games and win. Today is a very special day for me."

Barcelona
