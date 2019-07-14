Valencia win race for Celta Vigo forward Gomez

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 14 Jul 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maxi Gomez at Celta Vigo

Valencia have won the race to sign Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez.

The Uruguay international, who had also been strongly linked with West Ham, moves to Mestalla on a five-year contract that includes a €140million release clause.

Valencia have reportedly paid a fee in the region of €14.5m for the 22-year-old, while Celta have confirmed the return of Santi Mina as part of the transfer.

Jorge Saenz is also expected to head to Balaidos on a two-year loan.

Mina made more than 100 league appearances for Valencia and scored 29 goals, but he is now back at Celta after four seasons away.

Marcelino's side saw off competition for the signing of Gomez, whose release clause has been set at €140m, with Barcelona also rumoured to have showed an interest this year.

He scored 30 goals in 71 league games for Celta after joining from Defensor Sporting two years ago.

Valencia have been busy during the close season having also added the likes of Jasper Cillessen, Manu Vallejo and Jason to their squad, while Denis Cheryshev has signed a permanent deal.

@gomez_maxi9



''I want to help the team and score many goals''#WelcomeMaxi pic.twitter.com/Tv2W1rfRGK — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) July 14, 2019