Vallejo convinced he has a future at Real Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    27 May 2019, 18:06 IST
vallejo-cropped
Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo

Jesus Vallejo is adamant he has a future at Real Madrid and plans to stay after overcoming injury problems.

Vallejo joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 after emerging as one of Spain's most promising youngsters.

At hometown club Zaragoza, Vallejo was appointed captain as a teenager and impressed with his technical abilities and reading of the game from centre-back.

Madrid loaned him back to Zaragoza and then to Eintracht Frankfurt, where he caught the eye despite fitness problems, which have also interrupted his career since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Vallejo made just five LaLiga appearances this term, but all of them were in the last three months and he is feeling optimistic about the future.

"We only talk about how the season has gone," Vallejo told Marca when asked if he had spoken to coach Zinedine Zidane about his plans next season. "But I am clear that I want to stay.

"I want to stay. I am very happy in the club and I feel very loved by the fans as well as by my team-mates.

"The coach also gave me confidence in the last matches. I'm looking forward to the new season to help the team.

"It has been a complicated season, especially at the beginning due to injuries. It's not been easy, but it made me improve myself.

"I am very happy with how I finished, for having done it playing and finding myself well. As for the team, we have to improve and learn a lot from this year."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
