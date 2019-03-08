×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Valverde: A woman could coach Barcelona in the future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
527   //    08 Mar 2019, 20:42 IST
Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde believes a woman could coach Barcelona one day.

Valverde's side are seven points clear at the top of LaLiga as they seek to defend their title and the Catalan giants could still go one step better than last year's double triumph.

They are in the last 16 of the Champions League and face Lyon in the second leg next week, having already booked a place in the final of the Copa del Rey.

Valverde has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club for the 2019-20 season and, speaking on International Women's Day, the 55-year-old believes Barca could appoint a female head coach in the future.

"The truth is that the football world is taking big steps forward in recent times," said Valverde.

"It's unstoppable that women are going to have more presence.

"Women's football is making tremendous progress and there are clear examples of what it is achieving. 

"In men's football too there is more of a female presence and this will keep advancing further. 

"In time, there could be a woman managing Barca."

Advertisement

Speaking at an event to mark International Women's Day, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu highlighted Barca's commitment to equality.

"We are going to do the same as last year," Bartomeu said. "We're going to have an exercise of reflection and we want to value all of the efforts that are taken to achieve a status quo for women.

"We are very excited. Barcelona, since our foundation, have always been very sensitive to the evolution and needs of society. As a club, we can speak without hypocrisy.

"We have two women on the board, a very strong women's team and 44 per cent of our employees are women."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona
Omnisport
NEWS
'Who knows?' – Valverde unsure over Barcelona future
RELATED STORY
Does Coutinho's future lie in the midfield at FC Barcelona?
RELATED STORY
Valverde hints Arthur could return for Barca in Copa Clasico
RELATED STORY
Valverde: Decision over my Barcelona future can wait until the season is over
RELATED STORY
Barcelona FC: 4 Barca B players who should be promoted to the first team
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Who should replace Ernesto Valverde if he gets sacked?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Ernesto Valverde hints at star player's return for Real Madrid clash
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Beware! Let Madrid's slump be a lesson for you
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Is Quique Setién the perfect replacement for Valverde?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona president Bartomeu convinced Valverde will stay
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us