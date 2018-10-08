Valverde: Barcelona always swimming against the tide

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Ernesto Valverde said Barcelona "are always swimming against the tide" after the champions came from behind to draw against Valencia as their winless run in LaLiga continued.

Barca have gone four league matches without victory following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Valencia – Lionel Messi's equaliser earning a point for the visitors.

Valverde's Barca conceded after just two minutes, Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay converting from a corner before Messi restored parity midway through the first half.

Barca were unable to find a winner at Mestalla as the titleholders missed the chance to reclaim top spot and Valverde bemoaned his team's slow start.

"The team have gone out with the mentality that we have to have, the same as four days ago which was ideal, then we start and score in two minutes, it was the opposite [against Valencia]," Valverde said.

"The goal can happen, we train so that it doesn't happen but they are circumstances in football, nothing more.

"It's true that this year we are with this dynamic of always having to come back from behind, it seems we are always swimming against the tide, but we know that it will change."

Barca were victorious in midweek – Messi's brilliant brace leading the Catalan giants past Tottenham 4-2 in the Champions League.

However, Barca lacked creativity and pace as they slipped a point off the pace behind surprise LaLiga leaders Sevilla heading into the international break.

"It's true that we played four days ago, but they had five," Valverde continued. "When the opposition sits back and defends well and together, it's difficult.

"They were waiting for a mistake to catch our defence out, it's a long fight to see how you resolve it. I thought that we could resolve the situation with the players we had on the pitch."

Valverde added: "It was a hard-fought game, like always here. The goal stunned us a little, they had two or three good chances, then we started to dominate the play again.

"The game was there for the taking if we took our chances or they capitalised on a mistake from us. Everyone has their style, we play, we would have liked to have won."